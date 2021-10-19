Uhuru Kenyatta
President Kenyatta on warpath with estranged DP

By  Stephen Munyiri  &  George Munene

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to kick out corrupt leaders from his government before the end of his term next year, escalating a raging war of words with his deputy.

