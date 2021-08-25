Defiant William Ruto says he won’t quit

DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) arrives in Mavirivirini village, Mwavumbo Ward for the burial of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya’s mother on August 24, 2021. He lauded Friday’s Court of Appeal BBI judgement, saying the proposed amendments would have led to an imperial presidency.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika  &  Siago Cece

A defiant and bullish Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took on his boss Uhuru Kenyattta head-on, vowing to neither resign nor abandon his 2022 quest for State House.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.