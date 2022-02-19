Jubilee’s ‘red army’ out to activate grassroots support

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies have started activating what they call the red army in Mt Kenya as they prepare the ground ahead of his anticipated countrywide engagements next week.

Yesterday, at least 10 meetings were ongoing in Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Nairobi, Laikipia and Nakuru. They are being led by sitting MPs, senior civil servants and governors.

The supporters are christened Red Army owing to the red colour of the party. On Valentine’s Day, the party even distributed Valentine’s cards and flowers to women across the country.

Before the party’s National Delegates Conference slated for next weekend, they are planning over 33 meetings and so far, they have pitched camp in Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Nairobi counties.

Yesterday in Nyeri, Kieni MP Kanini Kega met with over 1,000 supporters to demystify the alleged collapse of the party.

Support for Uhuru

“It is time to counter this political narrative so that we can save the nation from the apocalypse that is being engineered by the Deputy President,” he said.

At the same time, he blamed Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah for the country’s economic crisis, saying they relied on borrowing from commercial banks instead of fiscal consolidation and concessional loans, which are cheaper.

Political analyst Martin Andati said the activation should worry Deputy President William Ruto. “They are going to put in a lot of resources as they have the backing of the President and money is a major factor in politics,” he said.

But Governor Anne Waiguru, an ally of the DP, said the revamp will have little impact.

In Murang’a, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth met with residents of Mathioya, Kangema, Kigumo and Gatanga. They urged locals to support the President and Jubilee Party and observed that before the August polls, most locals will be behind Mr Kenyatta and Jubilee Party.

The events preluded the President’s forum at Sagana State Lodge on Wednesday next week. Kenneth said it’s early to dismiss Jublee’s clout, considering it is led by the President. He was flanked by MPs Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Joseph Nduati (Gatanga) and Maina Kamanda (nominated).

Party patron and leader

In Nakuru, Jubilee senior director Peter Mtumishi and county chairman James Karimi have been welcoming aspirants ditching other parties like the Amani National Congress and UDA.

In Nyandarua, Governor Francis Kimemia said the Kipipiri meeting was the start of a series of planned events before and after Sagana 3. He said Jubilee is Mt Kenya’s party, just like Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is for Nyanza and Western Kenya.

“We are not going to demolish our house; we shall remain in Jubilee and negotiate from there. President Uhuru will remain the party patron and leader. The President has not sent or appointed anyone to contest any political position in Nyandarua and has assured us of fare and free nomination,” he said.

The aim is to rebuild Jubilee and have the red army rally the youth and women to support not only ODM leader’s presidential bid but also Jubilee candidates.

“The MPs have pitched camp in the region. They have been meeting grassroots leaders in what they call ‘on-ground activation forums’ where locals get to hear about what the party has done and plans to do as it heads into August,” Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said.