Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report in Nairobi on November 27, 2019.

Uhuru set to ‘endorse’ Raila bid, launch Ruto offensive at Sagana

By  Justus Ochieng'

  • The Sagana State Lodge has, on at least two occasions, been the President’s preferred launchpad for political offensives.
  • Meeting scheduled for next week even as DP’s camp gains with the defection of Maragua MP to ‘Hustler Nation’ .

President Kenyatta has convened a meeting of Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County, dubbed Sagana Three, widely expected to be his first public forum in the region to root for Mr Raila Odinga’s presidential candidacy.

