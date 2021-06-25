William Ruto and David Gikaria
DPPS

Politics

Prime

2022 running mate machinations in Mt Kenya rock Ruto camp 

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Leaders form Mt Kenya agree that the running mate position should go to the vote-rich region.
  • Mt Kenya is turning into a battlefield region that could swing 2022 State House bid.

A split in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region between the dominant west and their east counterparts has rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in its search for a running mate in the 2022 State House calculation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME 300 Kenyan youths opt out of Al-Shabaab

  2. PRIME Ruto dilemma in picking running mate from Mt Kenya

  3. PRIME NLC paid Sh1.8bn for ‘government land’ 

  4. WHO says Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high

  5. Raila recalls his last moment with Midiwo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.