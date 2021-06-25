I’m de facto spokesman for Mt Kenya, Peter Munya declares

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya during the Mt Kenya political leaders' convention at Luisoi Resort in Nyeri County on June 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui  &  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • The CS said he enjoys President Kenyatta’s goodwill and that he has been coordinating meetings of top government officials and elected leaders from Mt Kenya to address development gaps, therefore, there was no spokesman gap.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Monday declared himself the de facto Mt Kenya spokesperson “having been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to chair development meetings of the region”.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. I’m de facto Mt Kenya spokesman, Munya declares

  2. Kemri urges MPs to protect local medical products from imports

  3. Homa Bay MCA under assault probe

  4. Law graduate sues KSL over admission to training programme

  5. PRIME Assailants in attack that killed three wore police uniforms, survivor says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.