William Ruto pitches his plan to Mt Kenya MPs amid row

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday made his economic pitch to Mt Kenya MPs as they sought to reach a deal on the economic programmes he will roll out for the region if he is elected. They are expected to brief the media today. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia polls: PM accepts new role

  2. PRIME Orengo is a traitor, claim Raila allies

  3. Sierra Leone Cabinet reshuffle 'demotes' President's teacher

  4. PRIME Kitengela quartet: Detectives pursue rogue officer clue

  5. PRIME From Mboya to Atwoli, labour movement has been the training ground for politicos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.