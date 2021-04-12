The Mt Kenya headache in Raila Odinga, William Ruto deal

William Ruto and Raila Odinga
By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, a staunch ally of the DP, says that a Ruto-Raila alliance would be an almost sure ticket for the State House.

Deputy President William Ruto risks losing the vote-rich Mt Kenya region if he enters into an alliance with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the DP’s allies have warned, posing the biggest headache in the ongoing talks between the two political heavyweights.

