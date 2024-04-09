Inside 24-hour, 84-kilometre traffic jam on Mombasa Road

Motorists were stuck on Nairobi-Mombasa road for more than 24 hours since Sunday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The traffic jam was partially caused by the closure of a section of the road for repairs.
  • Trucks had stalled on a diversion created by KeNHA.
  • Police asked motorists using the road to brace for inconveniences as the repairs continue.

