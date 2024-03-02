Motorists trapped in 12-hour traffic jam at Mtito Andei

Hundreds of motorists and travellers along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway were forced to spend Friday night in the heart of Tsavo National Park following a heavy traffic jam linked to a failed attempt to recover a truck that had overturned in the Kanga area.

Motorists attempting to overtake made the situation worse. By daybreak, traffic had backed up in both lanes as far as the Mtito Andei township.

"The busy road was blocked after the hydraulic system of a crane that was trying to recover an overturned truck failed. We have managed to clear the road but we urge motorists to be patient as it may take some time before normal traffic flow resumes," Kibwezi Sub-County Police Commander Peter Maina told the Nation in a telephone interview.

Motorists caught in the traffic jam said it started building up shortly after midnight. They described the experience as frightening, considering that the area is infested with wild animals.

Mash East African Limited, a company whose buses ply the route, took to social media to announce the disruption to its operations.