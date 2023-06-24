WRC Safari Rally: Motorists stuck in heavy traffic on Nakuru-Nairobi highway

As the World Rally Championship (WRC) draws to a close, the usually busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway experienced one of its worst traffic jams.

Motorists were forced to move at a snail's pace as ardent rally fans drove away from Sleepy Warriors where the rally cars were raising dust.

Motorists stuck in traffic on Naivasha-Nairobi highway on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

When motorists joined the main road at Kikopey, the result was a heavy traffic jam.

"It is estimated that about 2,000 motorists were at Sleepy Warriors to enjoy the thrills of the rally and as soon as they left and joined the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, they caused the traffic jam," said Gilgil Police boss Francis Tumbo.

He added: "The traffic is heavy but it's moving and police are on the highway to ensure that there is no unnecessary congestion," Mr Tumbo said.

Motorists stuck in traffic on Naivasha-Nairobi highway on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

The busy highway has in the past become a nightmare for motorists due to increased traffic, forcing some rogue drivers to overlap and cause congestion.

On several occasions in the past, motorists caught in traffic jams have been forced to sleep in the cold as some drivers overlap and block the road.