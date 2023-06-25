WRC Safari Rally: Heavy traffic along Naivasha-Nakuru Highway
Northern Corridor between Naivasha and Nakuru experiencing heavy traffic due to WRC Safari Rally, motorists are advised to use Naivasha-Njabini-Lanet-Nakuru road.
Kenha in a traffic advisory says police are currently on the section marshalling all effort to ease the situation.
" This has been occassioned by a heavy traffic influx attributed to the World Rally Championship event in Naivasha and overlapping by impatient motorists,' Kenha Director General K. Ndungu said.