WRC Safari Rally: Heavy traffic along Naivasha-Nakuru Highway

Motorists stuck in traffic on the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway on June 24, 2023.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Northern Corridor between Naivasha and Nakuru experiencing heavy traffic due to WRC Safari Rally, motorists are advised to use Naivasha-Njabini-Lanet-Nakuru road.

Kenha in a traffic advisory says police are currently on the section marshalling all effort to ease the situation.

" This has been occassioned by a heavy traffic influx attributed to the World Rally Championship event in Naivasha and overlapping by impatient motorists,' Kenha Director General K. Ndungu said.

