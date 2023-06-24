Of Subaru boys, ‘kupiga sherehe’ and other stories from ‘Vasha’

Nocturnal life was flourishing in Naivasha as rally followers came calling.

They staggered from one drinking joint to another, struggling to stay up, but curious enough to savour Naivasha (Vasha) night life.

Some, who were too drunk, dozed off, as their friends got assistance by their equally tipsy friends as the hour wore on.

After all, they came to “piga sherehe” and getting drunk perhaps was on the wish-to-do list.

Who said Subaru boys have taken it easy?

The roisterers were painting the town red.

On Friday afternoon, and in a convoy, they docked at the lakeside town with their noisy machines.

With miniature flags and loud music emanating from their market valued woofers. The pimped machine stole the show and they loved it. They got the attention they were craving for.

Being showy is part of the bargain, they had announced their presence….

With renowned Tanzanian crooner Ali Kiba being among those entertaining guests, the “Subaru boys” want to get a taste of the Kenyan adventure.

Their first stop was at the Kayole Naivas branch, along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

The ostentatious lot, with their beauties in tow, had announced their presence with triumphant entry. Finding a space in the parking lot was problematic, giving them a chance to continue pressing on the gas pedal, enjoying the buzzing.

To get into the show, with Kiba set to entertain revelers Saturday night, one has to part with a cool Sh1,500 quite a tidy some but not to the Subaru boys.

Those keen on their health were offered voluntary HIV/Aids testing.

The skimpily dressed chose to ignore the ice-cold weather, as they lined up to purchase a ticket and enjoy the night long entertainment that will reach a crescendo with the expected high octane show by the Tanzanian artist who is expected to bring the roof down.

Naivasha town has become a “mini-Nairobi city” with unusual traffic jam, especially along the busy Kenyatta avenue with cars moving at a snail pace.

Those not used to navigating through heavy traffic are finding it difficult to cope with the new order in bid to reach their homes as life continues being hectic as a result of the global event.

But boda boda operators are a worried lot after a number of their colleagues continue to be involved in freak accidents.

“Three of my colleagues have sustained life threatening injuries and are currently hospitalised at different health facilities,” said a motorcyclist, Samuel Karanja.

He blamed speeding drivers for the increasing cases, saying those touring the town have little regard for traffic rules. “I am only urging my colleagues to be careful,” said Karanja.