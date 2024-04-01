I'll visit Jowie in prison, says Monica Kimani’s father Paul Ngarama

The father of the late Monica Nyawira Kimani, Bishop Paul Ngarama, has revealed his intention to visit his daughter’s murderer Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in prison upon his return to Kenya.

In an interview with Kenya Diaspora Media in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, Bishop Ngarama expressed his forgiveness towards his daughter's killer(s) and his desire to engage in a conversation with Jowie.

Irungu was on March 13 sentenced to death for the murder of the businesswoman at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment on Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani, Nairobi, on September 19, 2018.

"When I go back to Kenya, I will visit Jowie in prison and have a conversation because he is like my son," stated Bishop Ngarama.

“I want this to be part of the reconciliation process among the three families — that of Jowie, Jackie Maribe (who was acquitted in the murder), and my family.”

"I want to spearhead reconciliation and bring the three families together. We must preach forgiveness and let the matter rest,” he added.

Bishop Paul Ngarama with his wife Miriam Waruiru Kimani, a young Monica Kimani and brother George Kimani.

Photo credit: Pool

According to Bishop Ngarama, forgiveness is essential for ending the trauma his family has endured since Monica's tragic death in 2018.

Currently pursuing a PhD in counseling psychology at the Full Bright Theological Seminary in the US, Bishop Ngarama aims to graduate next year.

Monica's mother, Miriam Kimani, is also on a healing journey and is nearing closure after the recent court judgment.

Jacque Maribe at the Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2024, where she was acquitted in the murder case of businesswoman Monicah Kimani. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

"After going through the pain of losing a child, I asked God many questions. God told me to forgive the killer(s), and I even wrote a book about forgiveness titled 'Endurance in Grief," said Bishop Ngarama, reflecting on his decision to forgive Monica's killer(s).

“Forgiveness was the hardest decision to make, but it is necessary for closure.”

In February, Jowie was found guilty of Monica's murder, while his ex-lover and co-accused, journalist Jacque Maribe was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

In her verdict delivered on March 13, Justice Grace Nzioka cited overwhelming evidence against Jowie and sentenced him to death under Section 204 of the Penal Code of Kenya.

The judge emphasised the calculated and intentional nature of the murder, as well as the profound loss inflicted upon Monica's family and the community.

“After the commission of the offence, there was an attempt to conceal the evidence. The crime had serious psychological and physical harm to the victim and the family. The prosecution invited this court to pronounce a death sentence,” she stated while reading the judgment.

Earlier, the judge had ruled out a non-custodial sentence, saying that it would not serve any purpose.

Justice Nzioka enumerated the reasons for her decision, saying the murder was calculated and intentional, and that the attack left no possibility of the victim’s survival.

The judge also said the loss inflicted upon Monica’s family and the community was profound.

In sentencing him to death, she further explained that she took into account issues of human rights as spelled out in Article 26 of the Constitution, which states that a person’s life should not be deprived.

Justice Nzioka further referred to the international instruments on the preservation and the right to enhance an individual’s human rights.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is escorted to prison on February 9, 2024 after he was found guilty of murdering Monica Kimani. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Jowie has since filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and death sentence.

