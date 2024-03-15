Jowie files notice to appeal against his conviction and death sentence

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie has filed a notice of his intention to appeal against his conviction and the death sentence passed on him Wednesday.

Jowie said through his lawyer Andrew Muge that he intends to appeal against both the conviction and the sentence.

“Take notice that Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie, appeals to the Court of Appeal against the decisions of the Honourable Lady Justice Grace Nzioka delivered in open court at Milimani, Nairobi on the 9th day February 2024 and in her written judgment dated 9th February 2024 whereby the Appellant was convicted of murder and sentenced to death on 13th March, 2024,” the notice stated.

Justice Nzioka sentenced the 33-year-old Jowie to death saying he deserved no mercy because he had not for his victim, Monica Kimani. Monica was killed on September 19, 2018 at her apartment.

“Based on everything I have said, I have ordered that the first accused person before this court, being Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie, shall suffer death as provided for in the offence of murder under section 204 of the penal code of Kenya, unless the sentence is set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction. That is the order of the court,” said the judge.

Irungu said he intends to be present at the hearing of the appeal.

A report presented in court by Mr Andrew Kanyotu, the probation officer, described Irungu as a person who lacks stable partner relationships, has anti-social behaviour manifested by living on the edge and an impulsive person.

The report also said Irungu was a thrill seeker and uses anger or aggression to control others or get what he wants and also a man with a double personality trait.

Justice Nzioka said the sentence meted on Irungu should serve as a deterrence not only to him but to the society, observing that killings especially of women were on the rise.

She said the manner in which the offence was committed- brutally slitting of Monica Kimani’s throat and living her lifeless body in a bathtub with water running, was executed by a trained person and not an amateur.