Njoro mangoes

Explainer: Why some mango varieties are more popular than others

 Traders select mangoes in Elburgon town, Nakuru County on January 19, 2024. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Jackline Macharia

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Varieties that do well in low altitude areas are Apple, Ngowe, Boribo, Dodo and Batawi while Tommy Atkins, Van Dyke, Alphonso, Kent, Haden, Sensation are better suited for low to medium altitude areas.
  • Majority of farmers plant Apple mangoes and grow it everywhere despite it not being suitable for all regions.

