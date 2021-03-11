Kenya fights re-export of mangoes to Europe

Mangoes

Traders display mangoes for sale at the Muthurwa market in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Traders using the Middle East route to access EU thus claiming originality.
  • High presence of fruit flies saw country ban sales in 2014.

Kenyan authorities are working to curb re-exporting of mangoes to Europe through Middle-Eastern routes even after the country imposed a self-ban on exports to EU.

