Unpopular mango types lock Kenya out of Europe

Kenya is yet to start exporting mangoes to the European Union (EU) over two years after it lifted a self-imposed three-year ban on shipments to the key market, officials said, citing poor demand for the varieties of the fruit grown locally.

Mr Okisegere Ojepat, chief executive officer of the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) said local farmers grow the apple variety, which is unpopular with consumers in Europe.

He said mango shipments from Kenya to Europe are minimal despite the vast market the continent offers to exporters. Europe is a major buyer of Kenyan fruits such as avocados and pineapples, vegetables and cut flowers.

“We are currently in the mango season but we are not selling mangoes to the EU despite lifting of the ban. Our apple mango variety which we grow is not in high demand there,” said Mr Ojepat.

He said Europeans prefer Kent and Alphonso varieties, which are not being produced locally.

Further, mango seeds for the popular varieties are not available locally, denting efforts by farmers to plant the fruit.

“In Kenya, we have only five trees of Alphonso mangoes. Mango farmers that are targeting the export market are unable to readily find seeds for these varieties,” he said.

Mr Ojepat, however, said the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Organisation (Kalro) is developing seeds for Alphonso which will be available for sale to farmers once approved.

Kenya banned the export of mangoes to the EU in 2012 over fears that the fruits – which were infested with fruit flies – would see the country banned from accessing the lucrative market. In September 2021, Kenya lifted the self-imposed ban after being satisfied that it had put the fruit flies menace under control, enabling the resumption of exports.

In June last year, the EU also allowed the export of hot water-treated mangoes from Kenya. Mangoes are the second largest fruit export from Kenya, with key destinations of the fruit including Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

According to data from the Horticulture Crops Directorate (HCD), exporters shipped out mangoes worth Sh1.7 billion in 2021. This was the second highest behind avocados, which fetched Sh14.6 billion, and ahead of pineapples whose value was Sh1.5 billion.