Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has claimed that the attack on Azimio presidential aspirant Raila Odinga’s helicopter in Uasin Gishu last week was planned.

Attack on Raila chopper was planned, says Fred Matiang’i

The CS, while appearing before the Administration and National Security Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday, however, noted that the stoning of Mr Odinga’s chopper was an isolated incident, but mentioned three similar incidents across the country.

Dr Matiang’i told the committee that the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the stoning of Mr Odinga’s chopper in Kabenes village, Uasin Gishu County on Friday last week, had wads of notes in Sh50 denomination.

This shows that the suspects were gathered and paid to cause the chaos, he added.

“The police, hot on the heels of the perpetrators, acted swiftly and arrested the suspects with hordes of notes in Sh50 denomination. No one is above the law,” Dr Matiang’i told the committee, chaired by Limuru MP Peter Mwathi.

Prominent farmer

The attack happened after Mr Odinga had just left the funeral of his friend and prominent farmer Jackson Kibor.

“We will go in the direction the investigation will take us,” Dr Matiang’i said.

The CS also disclosed that the phones of three politicians- Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapsaret MP David Sudi and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat, who have since recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Nakuru, and those of the 17 suspects, were confiscated for analysis to establish if there was a link before the incident.

Chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga lands in Nakuru

Mr Kositany and Mr Sudi have denied claims that they played a role in the stoning of Mr Odinga’s chopper.

The legislators instead accused the DCI of engaging in a political witch-hunt.

The three other incidents Dr Matiang’i mentioned are Deputy President William Ruto’s encounter with rowdy youths at Kondele in Kisumu, in Busia and at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi.

National concern

Yesterday Mr Kaunya said that the political violence being witnessed in the country ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election was a matter of national concern and specifically highlighted the recent attack on Mr Odinga.

He further said such incidents ring the alarm bells, bringing to mind the 2007/08 post-election violence that led to more than 1,000 Kenyans killed, thousands displaced, and many others injured.

“The political intolerance being witnessed in the country is worrying. The government needs to be firm with the perpetrators to deter such incidents in the future. Similar behaviour led us to the post-election violence in 2007,” Mr Kaunya said.

The legislator challenged the government to see the importance of guaranteeing the security of every leader in the campaigns.

Dr Matiang’i also accused politicians he did not name of voter bribery and renting of crowds, saying such behaviour was dangerous.

He assured MPs that the government was sufficiently prepared to ensure electioneering is properly conducted.