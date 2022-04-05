Politician’s aide grilled over Raila attack in Iten as more sought

Police in Elgeyo Marakwet have questioned an aide to a local MP in relation to Friday’s heckling of presidential candidate Raila Odinga and stoning of vehicles in Iten.

The Nation has established that more politicians in the county have been summoned for questioning over the incident, although detectives could not reveal the names, citing “active” investigations.

Mr Adams Kipsanai, an aspirant for the Keiyo North parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, said he was grilled for over three hours on Monday evening by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Iten over claims that he organised the ruckus, which cut short Mr Odinga’s visit to the region.

“I was surprised by the summons because I had nothing to do with what happened on Friday,” he said.

Summoned

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Patrick Lumumba said the politician was summoned to record a statement over the incident.

“I will not comment much on the matter because the investigation is still active and all those who are culpable will ultimately face the full force of the law,” he said.

A preliminary DCI report issued on Saturday shows that the youths who threw stones at Mr Odinga's entourage, including his helicopter, were incited to do so by other people.

Mr Odinga, the presidential flag-bearer for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, had to end his rally in Iten after the rowdy youth started heckling him as some pelted his vehicles with stones.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos had introduced Mr Odinga at a roadside gathering but locals started chanting UDA slogans.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga with Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos in Iten Elgeyo Marakwet County on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy picture

Phone checked

Mr Kipsanai, the UDA aspirant, said investigators had scrutinised his phone during the session.

“The investigators asked for my phone and perused WhatsApp, call records and even money transactions. They even asked why one of my supporters was walking around with a lot of cash on the day Mr Odinga was attacked, something I was not even aware of,” he said.

He described the DCI’s actions as the politics of intimidation and deceit, maintaining that he does not condone any form of political intolerance.

“I am urging my competitors to face the electorate directly and ask for votes instead of engaging in such a malicious act. I told the police what I knew about the chaos before I was let go, but they should not act in a manner likely to breach peace” he said.

“There is a need to desist from acts of political aggression and it is incumbent upon Kenyans to choose whether to attend rallies of those whose political ideologies they do not subscribe to or not. My appeal to the law enforcers is to rein in those breaching peace impartially," he said.

The county police commander warned politicians against any form of political hooliganism, noting that elections come and go but the country remains.

MPs questioned

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat have already been questioned by the DCI at the Rift Valley regional headquarters in Nakuru over the incident in Kabenes where Mr Odinga’s chopper was stoned.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany (left) and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi arriving at the Rift Valley Regional Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Nakuru, in this photo taken on 3rd April 2022.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

The DCI on Saturday named the two MPs and the county assembly Speaker in connection with the attack and summoned them for questioning.

The DCI said preliminary investigations indicated that the chaos was organised and coordinated by the three.

Attempted murder

On Monday, an Eldoret court allowed police to hold 17 suspects who allegedly attacked Mr Odinga at Mzee Jackson Kibor’s Samitui farm in Kabenes on the same day. They will stay in custody for seven more days to allow police to complete their investigations.

Some of the 17 suspects who were arraigned in Eldoret on April 4, 2022 over the attack of a chopper that was carrying Azimio leader Raila Odinga at Samitui farm in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Among the charges they are likely to face are attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and creating a disturbance in a manner likely to breach peace.

Prosecutors hinted they might bring additional election-related charges against the suspects.

The 17 suspects were arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen on Monday.

The incident, which has drawn huge public condemnation, happened after Mr Odinga had visited Mzee Kibor’s home on Friday evening just after the burial ceremony had been concluded.

The suspects included Mr Abednego Kiptanui, Mr Godwin Kipchirchir, Mr Abraham Chemja, Mr Rodgers Kiplimo, Mr Sammy Keter, Mr Elvis Kipkoech, Mr Moses Bahati Mr Edwin Cheruiyot, and Mr William Samal Erupe.

The others were Mr Cleophas Cheboi, Ms Peris Maiyo, Mr Elais Kiplagat, Mr Eliud Kimeli, Mr Elvas Kiplagat Chumba, Mr Kenneth Kipkosgey Sawe, Mr Justin Kipkorir Muge and Mr Collins Kipchumba Cheboi.

Further detention

Arguing for more detention time, prosecution Counsel Jamleck Mureithi said: “The suspects started shouting ‘sisi ni UDA’ while advancing near the aircraft with stones in their hands.

“The pilot alerted his passengers, who rushed to the helicopter. The suspects started pelting the aircraft with stones as it attempted to take off with one of the stones penetrating the air shield, breaking it and almost hitting Mr Odinga.”

But defense counsel Mr Titus Bitok wanted the court to order the suspects held for a maximum of two days.

“The issue of singling out the region as a violence hotspot to seek more time to hold the suspects should not be admitted,” he said.