Raila Odinga recounts chopper attack in Soy

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga on Saturday came out strongly to condemn the attack on his chopper and campaign vehicles by an irate mob at Kabenes in Uasin Gishu County.

He recounted, at a campaign rally in West Pokot County, what transpired to him on Friday when he went to condole with the family of Mzee Jackson Kibor.

Rowdy youths mobbed him when he was leaving the home, he said in his campaign rallies in Ortum, Alale and Lomut. He noticed that stones were being thrown at them, then asked Suna East MP Junet Mohamed what was taking place.

The stone-throwing, according to the former Prime Minister, continued even after he had boarded the helicopter, with a “big stone” hitting the wind shield.

Chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga lands in Nakuru

“Sisi hatujapiga mtu yeyote. Wakati tumekuwa na fujo pahali popote, tumelaani. Jana mimi nimeona vioja. Vijana wanakuja sisi tukienda kupiga tu pole kwa familia alafu wakaanza kupiga magari yetu mawe. Mawe yananyesha kama mvua kwa gari langu. Wakipiga, nikauliza ni nini inafanyika. Vijana wakangoja nikiingia kwa ndege alafu nikaona mtu anarusha mwamba mkubwa na sikuwa na pahali pa kuenda. Nilishangaa, ni mambo gani haya. Majamaa walitaka kuua sisi. (We have not assaulted anyone. When there has been violence anywhere, we have condemned it. Yesterday (Friday), I saw came to condole with the family [of Jackson Kibor] and then some people started hurling stones at our cars. The stones were raining on my car. When they hit, I asked Junet [Mohamed] what was going on. Young people were waiting for me to board the plane, then I saw someone throw a big rock. The guys wanted to kill us),” Mr Odinga narrated.

The ODM boss, who was accompanied on his campaign tour by governors John Lonyangapuo, Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Mohamed (Suna East), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Linah Jebii Kilimo among others described the attack as 'unfortunate'.

Main opponent

In what seemed to be a dig at his main opponent in the August General Election, Deputy President William Ruto, he said the violence meted out to him was intended to whip emotions for his opponents not to accept the poll outcome.

ODM leader Raila Odinga together and other leaders inspect the chopper that they were using. It was stoned by rowdy youth during Mzee Jackson Kibor's funeral at his home in Samitui farm, Uasin Gishu County on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Mr Odinga asked the DP to be ready to concede defeat in case he outfoxes him in the August 9 polls, while saying he is also ready to do the same if he loses.

“For us, we have said that we want Kenyans to be the ones who make the decision. In case they refuse, we will be okay. If we are defeated, we will accept. In case you win, it is okay and if it is you who is defeated by us the way we will, kindly accept,” said the ODM boss.

“I am asking Kenyans to remain united. Let us remain one,” he added.

Mr Odinga’s narration came just hours after DP Ruto personally apologised to him over the attack in his political backyard.

“As United Democratic Alliance party, we call for an election free of violence,” DP Ruto said yesterday morning at the UDA party headquarters in Nairobi.