Raila Soy attack: DCI summons MPs Oscar Sudi, Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu Speaker

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned two MPs and a top Uasin Gishu County official in connection with the attack on Orange Democratic leader Raila Odinga in Soy constituency on Friday.

DCI said on Saturday evening that preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organised and coordinated by Soi MP Caleb Kositany, together with his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat.

DCI gave its preliminary findings following pressure from a cross section of leaders, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i and top police authorities led by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga lands in Nakuru

The DCI has consequently summoned the three to appear in person before Rift Valley DCI Regional Coordinator on April 3, 2022, at 9am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident.

DCI says youths who pelted Mr Odinga's entourage, including his helicopter, with stones, were incited.

The Friday evening incident occurred right after the funeral of Mzee Jackson Kibor at Samitui farm.

The attack destroyed the chopper's air shield, Mr Odinga said in a statement.