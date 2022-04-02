Soy attack targeted Raila Odinga’s life, Makau Mutua claims

Raila Odinga Presidential Secretariat has claimed that Friday’s attack on the ODM leader's convoy in Uasin Gishu County was an attempt on his life.

The secretariat has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to establish the identity of those behind the Friday incident.

While reiterating that every Kenyan is free to campaign anywhere within the republic, Prof Makau Mutua, who is the spokesman of the secretariat, said the attack could easily have resulted in grievous harm on Mr Odinga and members of his entourage.

“We ask the state to leave no stone unturned in investigating the attack on Mr Odinga and his entourage in order to bring the weight and full force of the law on those responsible,” Prof Makau said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

The attack happened in Soy constituency on Friday after Mr Odinga had attended the burial of Mr Jackson Kibor at Kebenes area in Uasin Gishu County.

A chopper that had ferried Mr Odinga to the burial had its air shield smashed after it was pelted with stones by rowdy youths. Vehicles in Mr Odinga’s convoy were also pelted with stones.

Chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga lands in Nakuru

“The brazen attack was akin to an attempt on his life. It could easily have resulted in grievous harm to him and members of his entourage,” Prof Makau said.

He also challenged DP Ruto and UDA to condemn, without equivocation, the attack which he described as an act of barbarism.

“Such primitive conduct has no place in any democratic society, let alone in Kenya. Political campaigns cannot — and will not — be conducted in a climate of violence, fear, and intimidation,” Prof Makau said.

He said law enforcement and security organs must be fully engaged at all levels to ensure the strict adherence to the Constitution and the laws of the land to keep the peace and maintain law and order.

“We know only too painfully what has happened in the past every time electoral violence has been orchestrated in this country. We cannot allow the enemies of democracy to take us back there again.”

Prof Makau asked the Azimio la Umoja-OKA coalition supporters to remain calm, keep the peace, and adhere strictly to the law, promising that the coalition will continue to lead the way in forging a peaceful and democratic Kenya.