Shock as youth attack Raila Odinga's chopper, stone his cars

A chopper that was ferrying Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga was stoned by rowdy youth in Kebenes, Uasin Gishu County.

The Friday evening incident occurred right after the funeral of Mzee Jackson Kibor at Samitui farm.

The attack destroyed the chopper's air shield, Mr Odinga said in a statement.

His vehicles were also pelted with rocks, he said, adding that the attack was disturbing.

"My mistake was to attend the burial of my long time friend Mr Jackson Kibor. I thank the security officers who did everything to ensure our safety," he said.

"Despite the violence meted out on me and my team today, I remain optimistic that Kenya will hold peaceful, free and fair election in August," he added.

Investigation

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

"We can allow people to sell their parties but we cannot tolerate political tolerance whatsoever,” he said.

Mr Odinga's allies, including ODM Devolution Secretary Kipkorir Menjo, told the Nation that the ugly scene started when youths started throwing stones at the ODM leader’s vehicles and in the process, the chopper was affected.

“When they were leaving the home, those youths pelted Raila’s vehicles. One of them managed to throw the stone at the chopper. Baba (Mr Odinga) had already consoled the family of the late Kibor,” he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who had accompanied Mr Odinga on his tour of Deputy President William Ruto's backyard, took to Twitter to post photos of the damaged chopper.

In the Friday evening statement, Mr Odinga blamed allies of DP Ruto for the attack.

Second attack

The incident comes hours after an earlier one the same day in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where he was forced to end his political rally prematurely after rowdy youth started heckling him.

Mr Odinga started his tour by holding an indoor meeting at Iten Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) before addressing a gathering at the town centre.

Area governor, Alex Tolgos, introduced Mr Odinga to a roadside gathering but locals started chanting 'United Democratic Alliance (UDA)'.

Efforts by police to calm them down proved futile as the youth did not allow the Azimio presidential candidate to continue his speech.

Raila forced to end Iten rally

Mr Odinga tried to woo them with what Azimio la Umoja administration will do for the region but when he said 'Inawezekana' (it's possible), the locals responded: 'Ruto'.

While noting that this election needs to be peaceful, Mr Odinga pledged that his administration will work with everyone, even for those who are not his supporters.

ODM point man in the region, Kipkorir Menjo, who was one of the organisers of the Raila rally, condemned the incident asking Rift Valley residents to be tolerant.

"This happened due to influence of our opponents who do not want us to sell our agenda in the region. Voting is not taking place today, why send people to heckle us?" Mr Menjo posed.