14 arrested over Raila Odinga attack in Soy constituency
Police in Uasin Gishu County have arrested 14 suspects over the Friday attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga’s entourage in Kebenes, Soy Constituency.
The incident happened during Mzee Jackson Kibor's burial. During the incident, rowdy youths pelted Mr Odinga's chopper and vehicles with stones, damaging the chopper's air shield.
Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Steven Kihara said police are also pursuing a senior politician over the incident.
More to follow …..