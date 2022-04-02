Soy attack: William Ruto apologises to Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto has called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambi to apprehend the youths who damaged the chopper and vehicles in Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s motorcade in Uasin Gishu on Friday.

The DP, who apologised to Mr Odinga over the Friday incident in Soy constituency in Uasin Gishu County, said that what happened to Mr Odinga was regrettable.

“As (United Democratic Alliance) a party, we call for an election free of violence,” DP Ruto said on Saturday morning at the UDA party headquarters.

Ruto apologises to Raila over Soy attack

He continued; “I also apologise to Raila Odinga for what happened to him yesterday (Friday). It was really unfortunate and I hope those who engaged in this exercise regret what they did.”

DP Ruto is Mr Odinga’s main rival in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in this year’s August 9 General Election. Mr Odinga’s stoning happened in Uasin Gishu, Rift Valley, where DP Ruto has a huge following.

The attack on Mr Odinga saw the windshield of the chopper he had used to attend the burial of Mzee Kibor at Kabenes, damaged by the stone throwing youths.

The same youths had earlier disrupted a political rally Mr Odinga was addressing in Iten.

The DP revealed that his party will roll out structures to work with the security agencies to tame violence.

“We will demonstrate our commitment to an election that is peaceful by taking the necessary steps that our members engage in this election on the basis of ideas and not any acts that are as unfortunate as we saw yesterday (Friday),” he added.

Chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga lands in Nakuru

The incident has been condemned by various political and government circles among them Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairman Rev Kobia and Prof Makau Mutua, the spokesman of Raila Odinga Presidential Secretariat.

Mr Odinga was, however, the first to condemn the attack. He pointed an accusing finger at Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany, in whose constituency the attack occurred.

“The threat came in the form of youth; mobilised, armed and paid to cause mayhem and disorder, destroy property and even take away lives in a bid to create political zones in the country,” said Mr Odinga.

He nonetheless thanked the security officers “who did everything to ensure our safety.”

He said the attack borders on what should worry ever Kenyans keen to protect the freedom of speech, association and multipartism that “we fought hard and long to get.”

“The attacks present a very dark reminder of what this country has witnessed before, particularly in the run up to the 1992 elections and in the 2007-2008 polls.”

Dr Matiang’i described the incident as regrettable, a sad and atavistic reminder of the ugly face of violent political intolerance that our beloved motherland has worked hard to consign to the annals of a painful history in the last 14 years.

Criminal actions

“I condemn this reprehensible and abhorrent act in the strongest terms possible. I call upon the National Police Service to investigate the matter and ensure that all the culprits and their masterminds are made to swiftly and decisively face the consequences of their criminal actions,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Prof Makau said the despicable and savage attack on Mr Odinga is a threat to the peace and stability of Kenya.

“Let’s call a spade what it is - the brazen attack was akin to an attempt on his life. It could easily have resulted in grievous harm to him and members of his entourage,” said Prof Makau.

Rev Kobia said that the attack on Mr Odinga is a regressive and regrettable escalation of intolerance in the country’s political space.

“We would like to assure Kenyans that just as we have investigated and arrested perpetrators of violence before, this will be no exception,” said Kobia.