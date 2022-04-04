Raila attackers underwent basic security training, John Mbadi claims

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) now claims that the youth who attacked Azimio presidential aspirant Raila Odinga appeared to have undergone basic security training to cause chaos during the August polls.

Through its national chairman John Mbadi, the party said there is more than meets the eye on the attack and police should conduct more investigations apart from just interrogating the two legislators linked to the attack.

“I have come to the conclusion that the youths who attacked Mr Odinga were not ordinary people picked at random by the wayside and deployed. These young men appeared to have undergone some basic security training and drills,” Mr Mbadi

Addressing the press at Parliament buildings on Monday, Mr Mbadi said the youth appeared more organised and well-coordinated on how to deal with the police hence it cannot be a one day coordination just to attack Mr Odinga.

Tactical retreat

“We have noted the coordination among the attacking youths, the ease of communication among them, their defiance to police, their tactical retreat and their advance from and to the scene, it does not appear normal,” Mr Mbadi said.

“The regrouping of the youth after the candidate flew away and the confidence in which they carried themselves even after committing a terrifying crime that could have had very grim consequences for the country leaves a lot of unanswered questions that police must unravel,” Mr Mbadi added.

Without mentioning the Deputy President, Mr Mbadi said a presidential candidate has sensed defeat and might be preparing to misuse youth to cause chaos after the elections.

“This country is at a very critical juncture leading to the August elections. A section of our politicians is using anger as a campaign tool. They are mining desperation of the youth for votes. That anger mixed with quipping the youth with paramilitary skills could be extremely toxic and dangerous,” Mr Mbadi said.

Investigations

He called on the police to investigate what has been happening to the youth for the last year so as to prevent any danger.