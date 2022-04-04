17 face attempted murder charges over attack on Raila chopper

Seventeen suspects have been arraigned in Eldoret over Friday’s attack on Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga's in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County.

The 17 are implicated in the chaotic incident in which a helicopter carrying the ODM leader was stoned at the late Mzee Jackson Kibor’s Samitui farm, shortly after his burial.

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace.

The prosecution, in a miscellaneous application at the Eldoret court, is seeking to have the 17 suspects held in custody for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations.

Mr Odinga had visited the home on Friday evening just after the burial ceremony had been concluded when the incident that has drawn huge public condemnation happened.

MPs, Speaker questioned

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday questioned two MPs and a county assembly Speaker over the attack and confiscated their phones.

On Saturday evening, the DCI said that preliminary investigations indicated that the chaos was organised and coordinated by Soi MP Caleb Kositany together with his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat, who were summoned for questioning at the Rift Valley DCI headquarters in Nakuru on Sunday.