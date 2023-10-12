All sub-county chiefs to be trained on bottom-up agenda

All 370 sub-county commissioners will be trained on how to hasten implementation of key priorities of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

This comes after last week’s training of 30 Deputy County Commissioners as trainers of trainers and are expected to cascade the lessons to their counterparts in all sub-counties countrywide.

"We need to ensure that every interaction our NGAO officers have with mwananchi is characterised by timeliness, credible information and a genuine understanding of the needs and concerns of the respective jurisdiction," said Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

The training, he added, would strengthen the National Government Administration Officers' (NGAOs) capacity to deliver effective, efficient and responsive services to Kenyans.

To hasten the implementation of the government’s key priorities in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), the PS noted that Kenya has retained an international consultant, Tetratech International. The consultant and the Kenya School of Government, have designed the training programme, which is closely aligned with the State’s organisational restructuring and governance system.

The PS spoke while presiding over the opening ceremony of the Reorientation Training Forum for Regional and County Commissioners at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi yesterday.

“Kenya's Kwanza administration approach calls for the need to strengthen cross-sectoral coordination in the planning, monitoring and implementation of government projects,” said the Dr. Omollo.

Some of the main projects include the implementation of the new school curriculum, the community health volunteers and climate change initiatives.

"We are expecting El Niño in the coming days, so there is also a programme on preparedness and emergency response, but overall, the focus of this three-day orientation programme is to fully go through the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and to reorient our well qualified senior officers to better implement and actualise it," the PS added.

The government is relying on the administrators to coordinate programmes and ensure the success and visibility of projects at the grassroots level, hence the urgent need for officials to understand the plan and its implications.

"We have a duty to the people. We must not lose sight of the fact that it is the public that funds public services and, therefore, have a legitimate expectation of quality and timely services and information," he said.

The training will also focus on strengthening devolution and intergovernmental relations in dealing with peace and security issues, as well as citizen participation in State initiatives.

Dr. Omollo urged government officials at the grassroots to take the lead in conducting regular public participation in national government projects and programmes to ensure transparency and accountability.