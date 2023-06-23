CS Kithure Kindiki announces transfer of 204 deputy county commissioners

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced the reshuffle of 204 Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs), a major change that will affect all regions in the country.

This is the first reshuffle of this magnitude to be announced since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over the reins of power after the August 9, 2022, General Election.

The changes, announced in a press release from the ministry on Friday, are to take effect immediately.

Moranga Morekwa has been moved to Mbita, with the new stations of Joseph Kimutai being Mathira East, Harun Kamau (Etago), Jackson Omondi (Khwisero), Paul Waweru (PA/ County Commissioner Murang’a), Dolphin Wanzala(Kiminini), Ahmed Somo (Marakwet East), Kennedy Mwangome (Narok Central), Philip Kiplagat (Embakasi) and Abraham Kemboi (Luanda).

Geoffrey Tanui was transferred to Loitktok, Ahmed Mohamud (Narok East), Lilian Jerop (Kesses), Rebecca Muturi (Mbeere North), Gideon Ombongi (Turkana South), Hillary Koech (Habaswein), Abaraham Laikera (Laikipia West), Stanley Mutua (Konoin), Anneta Mwangi (Tseikuru) and Titus Murei (Mandera North).

Other DCCs based at the ministry's headquarters affected by the reshuffle include Wilson Ole Saaya, who has been moved to PA to the Central Regional Commissioner, Gerald Mutuku to PA/County Commissioner, Kitui, John Chirchir (Markwet West), David Lusava (Malindi), Johnstone Kigen (PA/Regional Commander, Nyanza), Philip Soy (Marigat), Grace Aketch (Kisii South), Elizabeth Ocholi (Seme), Stanley Kimanga (Buna), Patrick Musango (Isiolo) and Martin Mauki (Kieni East).

A number of other DCCs have also been called to the ministry's headquarters from their various posts, including Abdihakim Jubat from Trans-Mara South, Angela Makau from Ithanga and Evans Wendot from PA to Nairobi regional commissioner.

The changes come about 16 months after former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho reshuffled 132 DCCs in February last year.