State to hire more women chiefs in pastoral areas

Women in pastoral regions have, for decades, been neglected in leadership roles. This situation is due to retrogressive practices that regard women as children.

Women face many challenges, ranging from lack of money, illiteracy, to traditional beliefs that hinder their rise to leadership positions. They are disadvantaged, marginalised and live under difficult socioeconomic conditions.

Few women have succeeded in campaigning for political seats. For instance, in West Pokot, gender inequality is still a major challenge. A girl's potential success is stifled by female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriage. Women are confined to household chores and ignored in decision-making.

On the other hand, men dominate administrative positions, a glaring gender disparity. It is, therefore, a relief for the girl-child after the government promised to employ more women chiefs to break the barriers that limit their roles.

“The move will enhance service delivery, especially to the female population. Gone are the days when women were neglected in society,” said West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello in Kapenguria town.

Mr Okello encouraged women to apply for ‘chief’ positions whenever they are advertised, adding that they will be considered. “Corruption will not be allowed during the recruitment of area chiefs; the exercise will always be free.”

Mr Okello said he would urge recruitment panels to employ more women than men. “The government is committed to gender parity and West Pokot County will hire more women for the ‘chief’ positions.”

County leadership

He further encouraged the county leadership to consider employing more women.

In the last general election, only two women were elected to represent their wards in the County assembly, as were 18 men, raising the gender parity question. The two wards are Siyoi and Sekerr. The previous assembly had no elected woman MCA.

Women under the banner of Pastoral Communities Empowerment Program (Pacep) West Pokot County lamented that implementation of the two thirds gender rule is slow in pastoral areas.

Businesswoman Teresa Lokichu lauded the county commissioner, noting that gone are the days when women were neglected because of their gender. She pointed out that gender equity remains a pipe dream in the region as many women remain unemployed, and are not given a chance to vie for leadership and enjoy their rights.

Ms Lokichu disclosed that for many years, the region had been sidelining women from leadership until recently when such barriers were lifted, and today there are many women in employment. “As indigenous women from pastoral areas in the North Rift region, we lack gender equality because of discrimination in leadership roles.”

They said that despite devolution giving posts to women, more needs to be done. The rights of women and girls have not been observed because of early forced marriages and FGM, Pacep members said.

They called on the government to empower and help them have fair representation in leadership at county and national levels, saying there is a wide gender gap in the Pokot community due to harmful traditions.

“It is unfortunate that in this century, the majority of women and girls are still being treated like sources of wealth [in form of bride price] and mere sex objects. We need funds for civic education to educate women and girls on their rights,” Ms Lokichu said.

The women called on the national and county governments, as well as nongovernmental organisations, to equip women with income-generation skills, promote their access to finance and help them access markets.

“We need to get fair representation and be given contracts, as well as jobs and education. We have no right to own property like land. Women and girls have been completely forgotten. Few women have been employed by the county government,” said Ms Lokichu.

“Women need civic education for them to rise to greater heights. Statistics show that 92 per cent of women in this region are illiterate.”

School dropouts

She said many girls have dropped out of school because of retrogressive practices. “This has contributed to young girls undergoing difficulties in life. There is a need to help rural women access resources. Women need to be empowered economically. Pokot women still face numerous challenges from lack of education and cultural practices.”

Ms Lokichu said they were going to carry out sensitisation among women and the general public to change their mindset. “We are going to move to all the four sub-counties to educate our people. Girls have not been given the opportunity to go to school.”

Ms Christine Pedoo, who is living with a disability, said disabled women are the most marginalised and called on legislators to push for the Gender Bill in Parliament to enhance equal rights. “When women are marginalised, the physically challenged women are more marginalised.”