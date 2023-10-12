Kindiki: Govt to reveal planners of Lamu attacks in a week’s time

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the government will reveal the planners and financiers of the perennial Lamu attacks before the end of this week.

The CS also announced that the State will financially reward Kenyans who will volunteer information that will help in apprehending the dangerous criminals.

Appearing before the Senate yesterday to answer questions regarding the state of security in the country, Prof Kindiki said the individuals bear the greatest responsibility in planning, financing and orchestrating the violence that has visited Lamu County in recent weeks.

“We will be calling on Kenyans to give us information and we will financially reward information that can help us apprehend those dangerous criminals,” said Prof Kindiki.

He said notice has been given to the criminals to surrender to the nearest police station.

“If they don’t surrender, we will look for them and when we find them, we will do what we must,” he said.

Two killed in suspected Shabaab attack, bringing number to 13

Lamu County has suffered several violent attacks this year, which have left scores of residents dead and others injured or displaced.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission chairperson Prof Samuel Kobia last week said investigations by the commission revealed that most killings in Lamu are ethnically motivated, with only a few opportunistic attacks by al-Shabaab terrorists.

Last month, an unspecified number of Kenya Defence Forces soldiers were killed and injured during a suspected al-Shabaab attack in Boni Forest.

Prof Kindiki said the country lost 58 police officers in the fight against terror, banditry and other dangerous security operations last year.