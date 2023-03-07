County Commissioners moved in major security shake-up 

The Ministry of Interior yesterday made major changes that saw four county commissioners recalled to the headquarters in Nairobi and 20 others transferred.

In the changes announced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, 15 county commissioners were retained in their current stations while 12 deputy county commissioners were promoted and posted to new stations.

The changes that are meant to enhance service delivery within the National Government Administration Officers, according to the CS, also saw the transfer of eight deputy county commissioners.

The changes take effect immediately.

Among the county commissioners recalled to Harambee House were Mr Herman Shambi, who was moved from Nandi County and Mr Mathias Rioba who was the county commissioner for Trans Nzoia

Also recalled was Mr Michael Ivuto, who was the Kirinyaga county commissioner and Mr Stephen Kihara, who was in charge in Embu.

Those moved to new stations included Mr Abdirisack Jaldesa (Baringo to Mombasa), Mr Gideon Oyagi (Kwale to Trans-Nzoia), Mr Thomas Sankei (Tana River to Bungoma), Mr Loyford Kibaara (Taita-Taveta to Nakuru), Mr Karuku Ngumo (Murang’a to Wajir), Mr Amos Mariba (Nyandarua to Mandera) and Mr Nobert Komora (Tharaka-Nithi to Marsabit).

Also affected by the transfers are Mr Erastus Mbui who was moved from Kitui to Migori, Mr Joshua Nkanatha (Kiambu to Embu), Ms Josephine Ouko (Kisumu to Busia) while Mr Isaac Masinde was moved from Narok to Homa Bay County.

Ms Susan Waweru who was stationed in Vihiga is the new Nairobi County commissioner while Mr Moses Lilan who was in Homa Bay heads to Kitui in the same capacity. Mr Mohamed Barre who was stationed in Nyeri moves to Nyandarua County.

Mr Gilbert Kitiyo, who was in Nakuru replaces Ms Wawere in Vihiga while Mr Onesmus Kyatha moves from Mandera to Nyamira County and Mr Paul Famba who was based at the headquarters moves to Machakos.

Mr Michael Mwangi, who was the Migori county commissioner will now be based in Kwale while Mr Michael Lesimam of Nyamira heads to Kericho.

Ms Josephine Onunga who was also stationed at the headquarters will now be the county commissioner for Taita-Taveta.