Grand State funeral held for Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda

Kenneth Kaunda State funeral

The funeral cortage carrying the body of the late Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda arrives at the state memorial service for him in Lusaka on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • Held at the Show Grounds, a venue for holding agricultural and commercial shows in Lusaka, the country's capital, the state funeral attracted hundreds of people, including leaders from different parts of the world.

Lusaka,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.