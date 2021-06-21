Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda to be buried on July 7 after private ceremony

Zambia's President Kenneth David Kaunda

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2013, Zambia's President Kenneth David Kaunda speaks during the funeral ceremony of South African former president Nelson Mandela in Qunu.

Photo credit: Odd Andersen | Pool | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina, who made the announcement, said the “very private” ceremony will be for “family and selected mourners”. 

Lusaka,

