Remembering Kenneth Kaunda, the president who was an artist

Kenneth Kaunda

This file photo taken on April 01, 1978 shows former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, in his palace. Kaunda, Zambia's first President, died aged 97 on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kaunda was lured by politics and was elected the first president of Zambia in 1964.
  • One thing going for him and why he won’t be soon forgotten is that he was a writer.

Former Zambia President, Kenneth Kaunda (KK), was a spellbinding orator and singer. “In one of his last major public appearances, at the funeral of Nelson Mandela in December 2013, Mr Kaunda recalled his own history in the fight to end apartheid, launching into a version of a song that had once been his rallying cry, Tiyende Pamodzi (‘let’s go together’). But this time, when he reached the chorus, his listeners did not dutifully sing along, as they had in the past. ‘Ah, you have forgotten,’ he said wistfully,” once wrote Michael T. Kaufman about the man who passed away on June 17, 2021.

