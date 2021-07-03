I’ve lost a mentor, Uhuru Kenyatta says at Kenneth Kaunda funeral

Lusaka,

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday joined eight African Heads of State and a host of other foreign dignitaries in paying glowing tribute to Zambia’s founding President Kenneth David Kaunda.

In his tribute during the State Funeral at Lusaka’s main showground in Zambia, President Kenyatta described Kaunda as one of the last great sons of Africa who committed his entire life to the service of the people of the whole African continent.

“Today, we mourn a father and a man who was willing to sacrifice in order to ensure that justice prevailed and stood up for the people of Africa.

“President Kaunda was not just satisfied with the independence of Zambia. He committed himself to ensuring that not only was Zambia free and able to determine her own destiny, he was also committed to the struggle to ensure many other African countries were able to get justice to determine their own future,” President Kenyatta said.

Kaunda, the first President of Zambia, died on June 17 aged 97 and will be laid to rest on July 7 at the Embassy Park Presidential Burial site in Lusaka where three other Zambia’s past Presidents – Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa (third President), Dr Fredrick Chiluba (Second President) and Mr Michael Sata (Fourth President) – were buried.

A great friend

President Kenyatta said Kenya will remember President Kaunda, fondly called “KK”, as a great friend and partner of Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“I remember fondly the many moments they shared together, fought and struggled together for this continent.

“Today I can truly say I have lost not only a mentor but a person who greatly inspired me as well,” said President Kenyatta, who is also the current Chairperson of the East African Community.

In his address, host President Edgar Chagwa Lungu said the attendance of the African leaders and other dignitaries was an affirmation of Dr Kaunda’s role in the liberation struggle, global peace and security agenda as well as sustainable development and regional integration.

Other African Heads of State who spoke at the state funeral were Presidents Hage Geingob (Namibia), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi) and Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Liberation hero

Other speakers were former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge and Serbia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Selaković.

The leaders eulogised Kaunda as an iconic leader, a Pan-African titan and the continent’s towering liberation hero whose legacy will live on for many generations to come.

“Today is truly the end of an era in the African continent. President Kaunda was one of the greatest freedom fighters, philosopher-king and independence leader,” said Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo.

Attendance to the State funeral was by invitation only due to the Covid-19 pandemic with majority of Zambian nationals following the proceedings live on Zambia’s national broadcaster ZNBC and other local media.