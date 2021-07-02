President Kenyatta in Zambia for Kenneth Kaunda’s State funeral

President Uhuru Kenyatta Lusaka Show Grounds Kenneth Kaunda funeral

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the Lusaka Show Grounds for the State Funeral of Kenneth David Kaunda, Zambia's founding President on July 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Foreign Heads of State and government have continued to land in the southern African country that was a base for many of the region’s liberation groups.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other African leaders in Zambia for Friday's State funeral of founding President Kenneth Kaunda, who died on June 17.

