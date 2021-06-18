Kenneth Kaunda: The mixed legacy of an African nationalist giant

Robert Mugabe, Kenneth Kaunda

Zambia's ex-President Kenneth Kaunda giving a press conference in Paris on March 29, 1983. 


Photo credit: File | Philippe Bouchon | AFP

By  The Conversation

What you need to know:

  • Like so many of his generation of African liberation leaders, he came from a family of the mission-educated middle class.
  • The standing of the man who ruled over Zambia for 27 years is clouded with ambiguity.
  • He exuded an image of the benign monarch, a much-loved father to his people, known for his endearing quirks – safari suits, waving white handkerchiefs, and crying in public.

Kenneth Kaunda, the former president of Zambia, who has died in hospital in the capital, Lusaka, at the age of 97, was the last of the giants of 20th century African nationalism. He was also one of the few to depart with his reputation still intact. But perhaps more than any of his contemporaries, the standing of the man who ruled over Zambia for 27 years is clouded with ambiguity.

