Tiktok logo

A world of their own: The TikTok phenomenon and why governments are spooked

Chinese social networking service TikTok's logo on a smartphone screen. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elizabeth Ngigi

What you need to know:

  • Tiktok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, experienced a significant increase in popularity during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.
  • In 2020, TikTok was the most downloaded app, becoming the new search engine for Generation Z.
  • Tiktok transports users into a dynamic universe of creativity, entertainment, and connectivity.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The Sh50bn legal fees nightmare facing counties

    Nancy Gathungu

  2. PREMIUM We can’t leave urban planning to the imaginations of ‘fundis’

    Nairobi City Skyline

  3. PREMIUM The Natembeya politics, Western kingpin debate and Wetang’ula, Mudavadi play

    Mudavadi, Natembeya, Wetang'ula

  4. PREMIUM Sister Rita: The nun who raised generation of girls at Mukumu

    Sister Rita Itebete