A world of their own: The TikTok phenomenon and why governments are spooked

A decade ago, aspiring fame-seekers had limited channels for recognition, they hoped to be discovered, somehow.

Nowadays, with a decent phone, camera, and what you think is talent, fame is within your arm's reach. With just a click, one can dance their way to recognition, for example.

TikTok, which hit one billion users milestone in 2021 — faster than any social media platform and still growing — is becoming ever popular. In Kenya, this was evident after the recent death of 23-year-old TikTok sensation, Brian Chira Wambui.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the power of social media mobilisation, led by his TikTok community described as 'Chira clan,'—who he often interacted with during live sessions — became apparent: exciting to some, scary to others.

Despite his brief stint in the limelight, the controversial Chira garnered a loyal following of thousands of young fans who rallied together to give him a proper farewell.

This group raised Sh10 million in just under a week, mobilised to escort his body to his Githunguri home in Kiambu County, and “took over the funeral”, to the chagrin of elders who have demanded a cleansing.

In life, Brian Chira faced both criticism and admiration, but in death, he was embraced with love.

Living in humble surroundings, he furnished his modest dwelling with money acquired from the generosity of his TikTok 'strange' friends.

He ingeniously crafted a livelihood for himself, often expressing his financial worries on his TikTok live sessions, only to be showered with gifts from his supportive followers.

In one of Chira's interviews, he said that on a bad day, he would make roughly Sh100,000.

However, this new-found freedom led him astray, as he succumbed to the temptations of cyberbullying, resulting in his expulsion from university and entanglement with legal issues.

Tragically, Chira's struggles with alcoholism and depression eventually took their toll. His life was cut short in a devastating road accident on March 16. Then it hit everyone who had any doubt that Kenyan TikTokers, like others across the world, seem to have created a world of their own—and governments and security agencies are taking note.

Fans of Tik toker Brian Chira during his burial ceremony at the family home in Gathanje, Githunguri in Kiambu County on March 26, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The social media platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance was founded in 2012 and experienced significant growth in popularity during the climax of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In 2020, TikTok was the most downloaded app, becoming the new search engine for Generation Z (people born from mid 1990s until 2010).

The digital empire transports users into a dynamic universe of creativity, entertainment, and connectivity. It has changed the way people interact with content by offering a unique space for self-expression and community engagement through short-form videos, typically ranging from a few seconds to minutes and even long-hour live conversations.

Users engage themselves in various content, from comedic sketches to dance challenges, lip-sync performances, educational snippets, and generally everything in between.

One of the defining features of TikTok is its algorithm-driven feed, which curates content based on user preferences and behaviour.

This personalised experience keeps users engaged for hours as they scroll through an endless stream of videos tailored to their interests.

We can call it an addictive social platform, and through its addictive nature, it has contributed to its exponential growth, with millions of users worldwide flocking to TikTok to share, discover, and engage with different content.

In addition to its role in entertainment, TikTok has also emerged as a powerful platform for social activism and cultural expression.

During the burial of the late TikToker, Mumias East lawmaker Peter Salasya remarked on the turnout, noting that few politicians could draw such a diverse crowd.

Initially, the platform was to be used to raise awareness of social issues, promote inclusivity, and amplify underrepresented voices.

From raising funds for charitable causes to advocating for political change, TikTok was to serve as a virtual tool where individuals could make a meaningful impact on society.

However, like any digital phenomenon, TikTok is not without its controversies and challenges. Concerns about privacy, data security, and content moderation have sparked debates about the platform's ethical implications and regulatory oversight.

Cyberbullying remains a predominant issue within social media platforms and TikTok is no exception.

Locally, Tiktok has faced a serious backlash despite Kenyans being among the world’s most vibrant users.

The platform was initially designed to provide entertainment, but reports indicate that it has also become a significant source of news, especially among the Gen Z.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed that the government had engaged with TikTok, expressing concerns about their compliance with Kenyan laws. Ominously, he added that a ban was being considered. Kenya, it appears, is grappling with what has been bothering Western countries, particularly the US.

This came after a petitioner urged MPs to consider banning TikTok, citing its role in eroding cultural and religious values in society. In September 2023, Bob Ndolo, CEO of Bridget Connect Consultancy, submitted a petition to the National Assembly, urging swift action to ban TikTok in Kenya for exposing youngsters to explicit sexual content.

The petitioner highlighted the platform's popularity among youth, but criticised what he claimed to be inappropriate content shared, including violence, explicit sexual material, hate speech, vulgar language, and offensive behaviour, posing a serious threat to cultural and religious values.

TikTok was forced to adopt stronger measures to remove offensive content from the platform after a meeting with the Kenyan government.

The platform has, however, been completely blocked in some African countries, including Senegal and Somalia. Critics linked the Senegalese ban to a clampdown on the opposition, which was adept at using the platform. It remains to be seen how the new administration, to be formed by the same opposition that was targeted, will handle this.

However, African governments’ mistrust of TikTok has different roots to those of the US administration.

On March, 13 the US House of Representatives passed a bill that holds the potential to ban TikTok in America. The bill requires the Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social media podium or face a ban in the US.

US fears for the national security implications of Chinese ownership of TikTok and its potential for China to access US user data.

The UK does not allow TikTok on official government devices. The ban stems from a report by their National Cyber Security Centre, which raised concerns regarding potential risks associated with the access and utilisation of sensitive government data by certain platforms.

But how do TikTok users earn money and why is it such a big deal for them?

Young people, particularly university students, invest significant amounts of time on the platform, using it as a means to connect with peers.

Many of these individuals form groups and engage in live discussions, where they gain popularity by openly addressing life issues, participating in dance challenges, and sharing the issues they encounter while away from home. In no time, they start making money.

The most successful ones use various income streams like sponsorships, fundraisers, product sales, and tips.

Gifting, where viewers donate during live videos, is the primary method for earning.

To receive these gifts, creators must accumulate TikTok Diamonds, the platform's digital currency. Once enough Diamonds are collected, they can be exchanged for cash or virtual items.

To start earning Diamonds, users must meet TikTok's eligibility criteria, including being at least 18 years old with a minimum of 1,000 followers on an account that's 30 days old.

Creators retain 50 percent of their earnings, with TikTok taking the other half as a commission.

Gifts range in value from the highest, the universe, costing 44,999 coins (Sh74,465), to the lowest, valued at Sh15.9 for five virtual TikTok coins. Others include the lion gift which costs 29,999 coins, equivalent to Sh53,000.

Some Kenyans have found immense support and assistance through TikTok.

When media personality Kimani Mbugua bravely shared his battle with mental health challenges, German-based Kenyan TikToker Nyako stepped up, raising an impressive Sh500,000 through a live video.

Similarly, during Nyako's birthday celebration in August 2023, a mysterious user named King Roso gifted her 70 lions valued at more than Sh1.5 million.

King Roso also contributed more than Sh850,000 towards Brian Chira's burial expenses.