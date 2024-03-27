Pint of booze then death: Tragic end for controversial TikToker, Brian Chira

On Tuesday, March 26, at precisely 5 pm, TikToker Brian Chira was laid to rest at his grandmother's ancestral land in Gitei village, Gathanje, Kiambu County.

The burial ceremony attracted prominent figures ‘Chira Clan’ from the content creator community.

Those who attended wore merchandised t-shirts, and hoodies in memory of their late friend.

Brian Chira, aged 23, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Karuri, Kiambu County.

Some of the mourners who attended the burial of Tik toker Brian Chira at the family home in Gathanje, Githunguri in Kiambu County on March 26, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

According to a friend who was with him, Chira had been at a local club and was intoxicated.

He had asked for a ride home as he did not have any money with him, and his phone was with another friend he had been partying with.

Chira attended Nkubu High School. He scored an A- in his form four exam and secured an opportunity to join Kabarak University where he was studying economics and mathematics.

His friends and family described Chira as a bright student.

Brian Mutiga, who was a schoolmate with Chira, fondly recalls his remarkable talent and early potential in drama and performing arts.

According to Mutiga, Chira’s talent was evident from his very first day at Nkubu High School, catching the attention of the drama teacher.

"Brian Chira was two classes behind me at Nkubu High School. He was so talented that the drama teacher noticed him on his first day in Form One," he reminisced.

Things were crushed for the mathematics and economics student when his aunt, who had been paying his school fees, died.

To make ends meet, Chira said he engaged in various casual jobs and learned how to do nail art as a skill.

"There's nothing I've not done in this world for money, I've even done fellow students' laundry," he said in an earlier interview.

At the time, Chira lived a quiet life with his grandmother in Githunguri, Kiambu County after school.

In December 2022, Chira trended after an NTV interview where a fatal road accident claimed the lives of 15 people along the Nakuru-Eldoret road.

In the video, Chira was a witness and his eloquence in English accent and engaging personality, captured the attention of viewers.

He introduced himself as “Naitwa (My name is) Chira, Brian Chira!”

This sudden burst of attention encouraged Brian to focus on building his digital presence and connecting with a broader audience.

Brian Chira shot to fame and amassed thousands of followers on TikTok, but deep down, he was a man struggling with loads of issues.

Some of the mourners who attended the burial of Tik toker Brian Chira at the family home in Gathanje, Githunguri in Kiambu County on March 26, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

To begin with, he was orphaned in childhood and had to drop out of university due to a lack of fees.

Chira would later reveal through his TikTok that he was HIV positive. He was infected by a friend during a 'trip' to the coast when drunk. The 'friend' later took his own life.

Chira on learning his HIV status, became an alcoholic and fell into depression. Chira’s family also discovered his HIV status through social media.

A neighbour in Githunguri, Kiambu, shared told this writer that Chira was a diligent student.

"He was exceptionally kind and disciplined. Being younger than me, I’ve known him from our neighborhood. His grandmother held him in high regard. However, things took a turn for the worse when he discovered he was HIV positive. This revelation deeply affected him, as he felt he had let down his grandmother. She learned about his status through social media," the neighbour revealed.

With a massive TikTok following of 335k followers, Chira monetised his online presence and money streamed in.

From the proceeds of his trade, Chira was able to support his grandmother and his two other orphaned cousins.

Chira also financed his education with the money generated from content creation.

In August 2023 Chira was suspended from Kabarak University after being arrested for cyber harassment against TikTok star Azziad Nasenya.

However, it didn’t take long before Chira asked for forgiveness for all the people he had wronged.

In November 2023, Chira was fighting depression something he bravely talked about.

He resurfaced in February and discussed his plans for launching a podcast and rebranding himself in the content creator industry.

Chira was not only a TikTok content creator but also a trained beautician.

“Before opening his beauty spa, he took a beautician course where he learnt to do manicures and pedicures,” mourners were told.

Following his death, the TikTok community rallied together and raised over Sh10 million to support Chira’s grandmother, part of which will be used to buy land and build her a house, fulfilling Chira’s wish to have a comfortable home.

Fans of Tik toker Brian Chira during his burial ceremony at the family home in Gathanje, Githunguri in Kiambu County on March 26, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Notably, Otile Brown has performed Chira’s favourite song, “One Call."

Chira's burial was attended by politicians among them, Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, Musicians Otile Brown, Justina Syokau, TikTokers: Baba Talisha, Tizian Savage, Prince Mwiti, Manzi wa Mombasa, Lupita Nyakisum, Jude Magambo, Hanna Benta among others.

Chira’s body was escorted by a black hearse in a motorcade led by two police officers in full security uniform and an official police motorcycle.

Chira’s grandmother Esther Njeri, sat beside the hearse driver.

After the burial, TikTokers performed rituals at Chira's gravesite, which included watering the flowers with alcohol.