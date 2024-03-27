Brian Chira burial

Pint of booze then death: Tragic end for controversial TikToker, Brian Chira

Some of the mourners who attended the burial of Tik toker Brian Chira at the family home in Gathanje, Githunguri in Kiambu County on March 26, 2024.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ngigi

What you need to know:

  • Brian Chira lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Kiambu County.
  • Chira on learning his HIV status, became an alcoholic and fell into depression.

