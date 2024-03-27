Pint of booze then death: Tragic end for controversial TikToker, Brian Chira

A neighbour in Githunguri, Kiambu, shared told this writer that Chira was a diligent student.
"He was exceptionally kind and disciplined. Being younger than me, I’ve known him from our neighborhood. His grandmother held him in high regard. However, things took a turn for the worse when he discovered he was HIV positive. This revelation deeply affected him, as he felt he had let down his grandmother. She learned about his status through social media," the neighbour revealed.
With a massive TikTok following of 335k followers, Chira monetised his online presence and money streamed in.
From the proceeds of his trade, Chira was able to support his grandmother and his two other orphaned cousins.
Chira also financed his education with the money generated from content creation.
In August 2023 Chira was suspended from Kabarak University after being arrested for cyber harassment against TikTok star Azziad Nasenya.
However, it didn’t take long before Chira asked for forgiveness for all the people he had wronged.
In November 2023, Chira was fighting depression something he bravely talked about.
He resurfaced in February and discussed his plans for launching a podcast and rebranding himself in the content creator industry.
Chira was not only a TikTok content creator but also a trained beautician.
“Before opening his beauty spa, he took a beautician course where he learnt to do manicures and pedicures,” mourners were told.
Following his death, the TikTok community rallied together and raised over Sh10 million to support Chira’s grandmother, part of which will be used to buy land and build her a house, fulfilling Chira’s wish to have a comfortable home.
Notably, Otile Brown has performed Chira’s favourite song, “One Call."
Chira's burial was attended by politicians among them, Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, Musicians Otile Brown, Justina Syokau, TikTokers: Baba Talisha, Tizian Savage, Prince Mwiti, Manzi wa Mombasa, Lupita Nyakisum, Jude Magambo, Hanna Benta among others.
Chira’s body was escorted by a black hearse in a motorcade led by two police officers in full security uniform and an official police motorcycle.
Chira’s grandmother Esther Njeri, sat beside the hearse driver.
After the burial, TikTokers performed rituals at Chira's gravesite, which included watering the flowers with alcohol.
His grandmother, requested he be buried in a graduation gown to symbolise his academic excellence.