U-Turn: County now defends officer in drama with TikToker

The Nairobi inspector involved in a confrontation with a female motorist identified as Gloria Ntazola is off the hook.

This is according to the report submitted by the county security department to the office of the Acting County Secretary, Mr Patrick Analo.

In confirmation to Nation.Africa on Monday, Mr Analo said the officer is free and that no disciplinary action will be taken against him, contrary to the earlier statement he made when the matter erupted the previous week

Mr Analo now says that the traffic marshal officer acted in line with what has been happening within the Nairobi CBD to deal with traffic-related incidents.

“There is no action against the officer. The lady was wrong. He wanted to prevent the lady from double-parking but he became a bit argumentative,” Mr Analo said.

He said that according to the report, the officer tried to stop Ms Ntazola from committing a traffic offence but she became violent, and was about to run away when the officer forcefully interfered with her vehicle.

“Do you think our officer just did that out of nowhere? This is an experienced officer who had handled more than 200 cars on that same within the town.”

Accordingly, Mr Analo said that traffic marshals have been using the same mechanism to prevent traffic offenses, where culprits usually commit an offence and run away, which according to Mr Analo can cause accidents if not well handled.

He also expressed his fears about the security of the officer after the lady abducted him and drove while the car’s doors were locked all the way to Athi River, Machakos County.

“I don’t know what would have happened if she had decided to drop him at unknown place. In fact I’ve not seen the officer and I’m expecting to meet him today in my office. That was an act of abduction.”

Mr Analo said that inasmuch as the traffic officers are not allowed to enter into the car without the permission from the owner, the county has its mechanisms to deal with culprits.

“The county is planning to meet with our traffic marshals to address such issues where culprits try to run away after committing an offence because we have several motorists including boda boda rider who usual run away after committing an offence.”

Ms Ntazola, who is a business lady in Nairobi complained of being harassed by the traffic officer several times, and that she decided to teach them a lesson.

However, the county has accused her for failing to report the matter to the police station or to the county offices for action.

Additionally, the Acting County Secretary defended the officer saying that from the viral clip that was shared by the lady, who is also a TikToker, the man looks harmless and does not argue with the lady despite of being driven out of his work place without his knowledge.