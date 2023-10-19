Nairobi County to discipline inspector involved in TikToker scuffle

The County Government of Nairobi has responded to the viral video of one of its inspectorate officers caught in a confrontation with a female motorist.

File a report

The County Secretary Mr Patrick Analo says that in as much as the officer erred in getting in the vehicle without permission, the owner should have driven to the police station or County Government offices to file a report.

“It is also wrong to detain somebody just because he illegally got into your car. Rush with him or her to the nearest police station. So the two of them are on the wrong,” Mr Analo said.

Overstepping his role

He has condemned the action and stated that the county will take disciplinary action against the officer for overstepping his role.

Mr Analo stated that the action will be fair for both the accused officer and the complainant, who is a popular TikToker, popularly referred to as Ntazola.

“There is a report I’m expecting from that officer and his supervisors which will inform the disciplinary action to be taken. He needs to explain to us under what circumstances he entered that car.”

In the viral video, the lady motorist threatened to drive from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) where she was accosted by the officer, to Ngong, where she resides, a distance of 20km.

Nairobi Expressway

Another video shows the lady driving along the Nairobi Expressway with the officer sitting beside her as she continues ranting.

“By saying that she is driving that man to Ngong, that is abduction,” Analo observed.

The County Secretary further said that the law does not allow the inspectorate officers to enter into private vehicle without permission.

“If you suspect that the motorist can run away as you inspect the vehicle, then you can send an alarm so that the vehicle can be intercepted.”

On the issue of informal traders or hawkers being harassed by the inspectorate officer, the County Secretary said the matter was handled by Governor Johnson Sakaja and that the county is finalizing the process of relocating them into the backstreets.

“We are setting up 2,000 hawking slots developed with sheds at the backstreet of our city. We will also come up with designated streets where we allow them to access the CBD within certain hours of the day and within certain days of the week.”