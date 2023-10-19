Returning Onyango ready to lead Kenya's Olympic hunt

Former Kenya first choice goalkeeper Cynthia Onyango says she still got the touch despite being out of international action for four years.

Onyango, 28, was recalled to the national team in June is currently on international duty in Pretoria,South Africa.

Kenya are participating in the African Hockey Road to Paris that runs from October 29 to November 5.

Onyango’s last assignment was the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Africa qualifiers in South Africa before leaving the international scene for personal reasons.

Kenya finished fourth in the five nations tournament that saw South Africa book the sole ticket to Tokyo Games.

Onyango, who plays for Kenyan champions Blazers, formerly Telkom, missed the African Nations Cup event that was held in Ghana in 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She made a comeback this year in the African Clubs Championship in held in Nairobi, Kenya in March. In her absence, United States International University Africa (USIU-A) Fiona Makena and Lakers Hockey Club goalie Millicent Adhiambo have standing between the posts for Kenya.

“I have been away for a while now but I’m glad that I’m back to doing what I love most.