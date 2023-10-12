Veteran Allan Iningu chases Olympic dream

When Allan Iningu joined Musingu Boys High School in Kakamega County in 2003, he wanted to continue playing football, a sport he had fallen in love with while at Kaimosi Junior Academy.

Iningu is in Kenya men's hockey team preparing for the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics (Road to Paris 2024 Hockey Olympic Qualifiers) set for October 29 to November 5 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Iningu knew he would hone his football skills at Musingu Boys High School, known for churning out football and rugby players, but that would not be the case.

“I was good at football and I wanted to be better. But after classes, during games time, I went to the football pitch and I didn't like what I saw. The players were huge, and I was pint-sized. I was intimidated and I knew I would not prosper if I continued playing football," the midfielder told Nation Sport after training at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

"So, I moved to the hockey pitch which was nearer. Although I didn't have a clue about the sport, I was curious . I mastered the sport and a year later while I was in Form Two, I was in the school team that competed at the national championships at Booker High School. We didn't perform well but that's where my talent was identified.”

“I got better and after Form Four, I got the scholarship to pursue a Diploma in Business Information and Technology course at Strathmore University. Later, I enrolled for a degree in Business Information and Technology. After the Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Ghana last year, I joined Butali Sugar Warriors (formerly Kisumu Simba)," Iningu, who has been capped 14 times in the national team, says.

Most players he played with in his maiden appearance in the national team in 2009 have since retired. Iningu, who won the 2016 Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title with Strathmore University, says his mother, Apolonia Shitakwa, a strict disciplinarian, is to thank for the success he enjoys.

“University life can be tough, considering the night life and everything that comes with being a student. You want to explore and experience things but my mother ensured I was at home not later than 10pm. In fact, sometimes she would fake sickness to make me rush home. But looking at it now, I love what she did to keep me grounded. Most of the players we began playing with have since retired or quit the game. Others have lost direction,” Iningu, 35, says.

The Sports teacher at the Braeburn School wants to help the youthful Kenyan squad to the Olympics.

“We will play familiar teams and if we get our act together, we can pull surprises. Of Course the hockey standards in Kenya have fallen but all is not lost. Lack of exposure has been our major undoing. The only international events we get to participate in are the Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup qualifiers and Olympic qualifiers which come after every two or three years. We can't grow with such arrangements,” explained Iningu.

In Pretoria, Kenya will be up against hosts South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia and neighbours Uganda.

He says his late father, Seth Nacholi, did not support his choice of sport but later became his huge supporter before his death.