Peter Akatsa: Ex-Kenya hockey and rugby international who scored many honours

Peter Ogonji Akatsa was born on May 12, 1960 in Kisumu. He learned rugby at Hill School in Eldoret before moving to train and then play at West Kenya Oribis and Eldoret Sports Club between 1973 and 1978.

“Rugby came naturally to me as I followed in the speed trail of my elder brothers John ‘Speedie’ Akatsa and Emman Akatsa. John was already capped for Kenya Simbas by 1973 having had a distinguished playing career at Lenana School and was then making waves in the Kenya Cup with Kitale and Impala. John went on to have a distinguished career with Nondescripts RFC, Mean Machine and Mwamba RFC,’ said Peter in a 2016 interview with this writer for a forthcoming book on East African rugby.

But Peter initially concentrated on hockey. He started to make a name for himself at Kisumu Boys High School, then the undisputed kings of secondary school hockey under the tutelage of Aridhaman Thind, winning all the competitions on offer. The multi-talented Peter joined the Kisumu Simba Hockey Club, the top club side in the country then.

Gymkhana winger Peter Akatsa (right) and Simba’s Santokh Matharu tussle during a match in the 1980s. Gymkhana won 2-0 with Akatsa scoring the first goal. Photo credit: Pool

He first got called up to Kenya in 1978 and featured at an international tournament in Perth, Australia a year later.

That same year Peter had time and ability to also excel in rugby, playing for West Kenya Oribis. He was part of the Oribis team that lost 4-12 to Nondescripts in the 1979 Eric Shirley Shield final.

After that experience, he took a sabbatical from hockey to help form a rag-tag rugby team in Kisumu, together with Jack Ogal, Paul Akatsa and Job Owino. They were reinforced by players from Kitale, the likes of Walter Omaido, Bichange Nyamwange and David Omany to form a combined Kitale RFC and Kisumu RFC side known as Kitsumu RFC.

At 22 years, Peter was a surprise inclusion in East Africa Tuskers squad of 1982. This was a team made up of the best players from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. He toured Zambia and Zimbabwe with the Tuskers and was one of less than a dozen players who had the unique distinction of making their East Africa XV debut before turning out for Kenya.

Natural sevens runner

The privileged cast includes Max Muniafu, Ken Sagala, brothers Walter and Jackson Omaido, Simon “Lofty” Reynolds, Nick Paterson, Craig Hunter and David Evans.

“Peter scored two great tries against Midlands XV at Zisco Sports Club in the 35-16 victory on 24 March,” reported the Sunday Mail of Bulawayo.

Peter was also a natural sevens runner. So, reported Nairobi Times the May 2, 1982 Christie Sevens final, sudden death play between Kenya Harlequin and Mwamba: “Peter Akatsa picked up a loose ball in his dead ball area and went on a swerving side run of three quarters of the pitch eluding five defenders in the process. He then took on Bubba Muimi and beat him to the line scoring Kenya Harlequins’ match-winning and Cup securing try.”

Kenya Harlequin’s first XV at Rugby Football Union of East Africa Ground, Nairobi in 1982. Peter Akatsa is standing, left. PHOTO | POOL Photo credit: Pool

Peter was capped at wing by prestigious invitational side the Scorpions RFC which took on English tourists Anti-Assassins on May 22,1982, losing 9-36 June 5, 1982.

He earned his Kenya Simbas colours that year playing against English tourists the Anti-Assassins at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa Grounds in Nairobi. This earned him the rare distinction of representing Kenya in two different sports internationally.

Why did he end up favouring hockey over rugby?

“My love for hockey, however, overrode the love for rugby and the pressure from the local hockey leadership culminated in the honour of leading the team to the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles’ said Peter.

Captained Kenya to gold

Kenya finished a credible ninth at the Los Angeles Games memorably holding hosts the United States to a 1-1 draw and then beating Canada twice 3-2 and 2-1. Kenya lost to Great Britain and Pakistan by three goals to nil.

He captained Kenya to gold at the Fourth All Africa Games in Nairobi in 1987. This earned Kenya a ticket to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

Peter was named Kenya Player of the Year 1987.

The talented Peter was elected captain of an Africa XI just before the Olympic Games and skippered the continent in matches against Asia XI.

The 1987 All Africa Games hockey gold-winning Kenya team in this group photo on August 10, 1987. Photo credit: Pool

“There are some folks you mourn but there are other's you celebrate. Peter Akatsa is one such man,” said 1989 Enterprise Cup winner with Nondescripts, Sammy Gwada Ogot.

“Peter was a great sportsman. As a gifted speedster he inspired many along the way in both sports,” said former Kenya cricket player and coach Tom Tikolo, of the best man at his wedding.

Peter lived in Kentucky, USA where he pursued a career in sports administration. He passed away on Friday night.