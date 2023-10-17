KHU name final squad for Paris Olympic qualifiers

Kenya Hockey Union on Tuesday named women's national team squad for the 2023 Women's African Olympic qualifiers.

Kenya is seeking to reach the Olympics for the first time after four failed attempts.

Experienced defenders Lucy Wangeci and Flavia Mutavi, midfielders Tracy Karanja, Caroline Guchu and forwards Alice Owiti and Maureen Okumu are part of the final of 18 players heading to Pretoria for the seven-nation qualifiers slated for October 29 to November 5.

The team leaves on Tuesday at 9pm for Pretoria, South Africa.

The six are no strangers to the qualifiers. They were part of the 2019 squad which defeated Namibia 1-0, drew 1-1 with Ghana and then lost 2-0 to Zimbabwe and 3-0 to eventual winners South Africa in the qualifiers to finish fourth out of five countries.

Guchu was part of the 2011 team as well as the 2015 where she was also with Karanja and Mutiva.

Coach Meshack Senge’s charges are in a tricky four-team Pool “B” where they will come up against Zambia (October 29), Ghana (October 30) and Namibia (November 1). The best two from the pool will reach semi-finals. Pool “A” brings together South Africa, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

South Africans still remain the favourites to punch the solitary ticket on offer. They are also the highest ranked team in the African qualifier at position 21 globally followed by Ghana (33), Kenya (36), Nigeria (38), Zimbabwe (39),Namibia (50) and Zambia (73).

The African Olympic qualifier winner will join already qualified France (hosts), Australia (Oceania Cup champions), the Netherlands (EuroHockey Championship winners) and China (Asian Games holders) at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2023 Pan American Games champions along with three best teams from 2024 International Field Hockey (FIH) Olympic Qualifiers in China and Spain will complete the list of 12 countries to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Zimbabwe (1980) and South Africa (2000-2012 and 2020) are the only countries from Africa which have been to the Olympics.

Kenya women have never been to the Olympics unlike their male counterparts who took part in 1956-1972, 1984 before making their last appearance in 1988.

Squad:

Goalkeepers – Cynthia Akinyi, Millicent Adhiambo

Defenders – Mourine Owiti, Vivian Onyango, Lucy Wangeci, Diana Awino, Flavia Mutiva, Lyne Tamunai