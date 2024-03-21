Tragic end for Bomet comedian Chongin who used to play dead in TikTok videos

A comedian and musician who repeatedly impersonated dead people to the chagrin of thousands of his social media fans has died in a gruesome accident.

Nicholas Kiplangat Rotich, popularly known as Chongin, was among five people who died on the spot in Monday's road accident involving a matatu and a tractor in Salaek area of Bomet County.

Thirteen survivors are still hospitalised at Tenwek Hospital while five have been discharged, while the bodies of the five victims are lying at Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary as families await post-mortem and subsequent release for burial.

Chongin's family said the comedian's body will be buried at Kapsasian village in Transmara, Emurrua Dikirr constituency in Narok County on a date to be announced later.

In an earlier interview, the deceased revealed that he was born in Transmara in 1982, explaining that the name Chongin was a shortened version of Chonginiot given to him at birth by his grandmother.

Like someone with a premonition, the father of two played the part of a dead man in a song called Jerusalemu three years ago, who came back to life as the coffin was being transported, sending the shocked handlers scurrying.

"In the video I wanted to show the biblical death and resurrection of Jesus, as it is written in the Bible. Not many people want to play that role, especially the ascension and death, but I see nothing wrong with it," Chongin said in an earlier interview.

Nicholas Kiplangat Rotich alias Chongin. Photo credit: Family

In a recent Tiktok video, he played a man on a tree who was about to commit suicide with a rope because of the high cost of living in the country.

In another video, Chongin is seen "condoling" a heifer whose mother had died shortly after giving birth.

"It is as if he had a premonition of his own death, as he repeatedly acted on matters relating to the dead. It is an unfortunate turn of events that Chongin died in an accident after all the drama," said Ms Irine Masit, a Bomet resident and fan of the deceased.

He attended Kapsasian Primary School in Transmara before moving to Motiret Primary School in neighbouring Bomet County to join class five. He later dropped out of primary school and moved to Kiptures in Chemaner ward, Bomet East constituency.

Chongin's musical career started around 2019 when he was introduced to secular artiste Ann Chebaibai, with whom he recorded several songs, the first of which, Omuiten, became a hit.

A section of Kalenjin musicians led by David Rotich alias Makiche, gather to mourn the death of Nicholas Kiplangat Rotich alias Chongin. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

It was at Litein trading centre in Bureti, Kericho County where he was drawn to comedy and became a video vixen for most artistes including popular gospel musician Joyce Langat.

"I am forever grateful to Layon Media (Ventures) in Litein for shooting my videos and introducing me to the world. I would not be where I am today without them," he told Moryn Cheptoo, a content developer, in an earlier interview.

Mr Peter Kirui, a spokesman for the family, confirmed that the musician-comedian had indeed died and that they had positively identified the body at the mortuary where it was taken by the police for preservation after the accident.

"It is unfortunate that we lost our brother on his way to Bomet from Kuresoi South in Nakuru County. Although he was currently residing at Segemenian in Narok County, he will be buried at Kapsasian in Transmara (Narok County)," said Mr Kirui.

Some family members of Nicholas Kiplangat Rotich alias Chongin, who died in a road crash. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

He added that because of the family's humble background, a fundraising campaign will be held at a date to be announced in a few days to offset the funeral expenses.

Mr David Rotich alias Makiche, the chairman of the Kalenjin Musicians Association (KAMUA), said "death has robbed us of one of our own who brought life and laughter to homes and individuals in various ways".

"We are appealing to leaders, the business community, members of the public and his fans to help us raise funds for Chongin's final farewell," Mr Rotich said.

Police are expected to conduct post-mortems on the five bodies, including Chongin's, at Longisa Hospital mortuary before releasing them to the next of kin for burial.

"Three of the victims are female while two are male but they have not been identified as they did not have any identification documents with them at the time of the incident," said Musa Imamai, the Bomet East police boss.

The matatu carrying 14 passengers collided head-on with a tractor at Salaek-Kimugul area in Mugango along Kiptagich-Silibwet road in Singorwet, Bomet Central Constituency at 4pm on Monday, police said.

Mr Japeth Bii, the nurse in charge of accident and emergency at Tenwek Hospital, confirmed that five of the survivors had been discharged.

The scene of the accident in Salaek, Bomet County. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Survivors said the matatu had earlier developed mechanical problems and was repaired at Kiptagich in Kuresoi before being taken to Bomet County.

"The driver of the matatu told us that the vehicle had developed a mechanical problem and we had to wait for it to be repaired at Kiptagich trading centre before we continued our journey. Most of the passengers had boarded the vehicle at Keringet and were going to Bomet town," said Benard Koech, a passenger who sustained chest and neck injuries.