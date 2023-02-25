Popular TikToker Baba Mona, his daughter die in road accident

Popular TikToker Kevin Oselu, alias Baba Mona, his daughter and his two sisters died in a grisly accident on Londiani-Muhoroni highway in Kericho County on Friday evening.

The accident, according to the police, occurred at the Tunnel trading centre in Mendera sub-location, Siwot location in Kipkelion East Constituency.

Witnesses said a dark blue saloon car veered off the road, hit guard rails and was reduced to a mangled wreck.

"A child was thrown off the vehicle while three adult passengers sustained multiple injuries," Mr Kiprotich Koech, an eye witness told Nation.Africa.

Reports indicated that the child died while being rushed to the nearby Fort Ternan Hospital.

A police officer at the scene said the other three victims succumbed to their injuries there.

"The four are said to be family members who were travelling to the Kandege area in Koru, Muhoroni at the border of Kericho and Kisumu counties. I can confirm because l knew the TikToker and his daughter am yet to know who the other two passengers were," said the police officer.

Baba Mona became popular because of the pieces of advice he gave to all and sundry using short videos that he posted on his TikTok account which has a huge following.

It is said he was travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu County at the time of the incident, which shocked residents due to the degree of injuries sustained.