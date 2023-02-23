Chania River bridge accident cuts off access to Mt Kenya for hours

Mount Kenya region was inaccessible from Nairobi through the Thika Superhighway for the better part of Thursday after a trailer overturned at the Chania River Bridge.

Police said the vehicle, a Mercedes Benz trailer, developed a sudden mechanical problem that saw the driver lose control, hit the road rails, overturn and plunge into the river below.

"The driver's cabin was completely detached on impact, fell about 20 feet into the river but fortunately, he survived," the police incident report from Thika West Sub-County reads in part.

As a result of the 7.30am accident, there was a traffic snarl up that blocked motorists coming from Nairobi from accessing Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties through the Thika Superhighway.

The driver, 52, sustained chest injuries. He was retrieved from the Chania River waters and rushed to Naidu Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

By press time, police and other other rescue service responders were still trying to unblock the road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority had on Thursday morning urged motorists to be patient as the recovery mission continued. The police also issued alerts advising motorists to use alternative routes until further advised.